West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE WFG traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 308,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,653. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

