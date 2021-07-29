West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.40.

WFG opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $2,698,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

