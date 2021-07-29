Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

