Western New England Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 73,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,528. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $203.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

