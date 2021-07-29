Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

NYSE:WHG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.