Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE WHG opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $196.31 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

