Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Despite rapidly changing market conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, operational excellence initiatives, solid momentum in U.S. housing, and solid repair and remodel demand bode well. Initiatives to boost financial flexibility enabled it to generate solid cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. The company delivered strong performance across businesses despite uncertain lumber and resin market as well as extreme weather in February. Notably, the company continues to focus on operational excellence and expects another $50-$75 million improvement across businesses in 2021. However, industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes. Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

WY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

