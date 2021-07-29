Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $89,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.