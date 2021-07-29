Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $7.51 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

