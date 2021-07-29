Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.
Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.
Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $224.49. 562,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,136. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $159.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
