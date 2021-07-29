Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $224.49. 562,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,136. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $159.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

