White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Short Interest Update

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of White Fox Ventures stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. White Fox Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.
About White Fox Ventures
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for White Fox Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Fox Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.