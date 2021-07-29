William G. Shipley Sells 15,672 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $265,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William G. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.