WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.32 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

