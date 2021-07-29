Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $173.91 and last traded at $173.91, with a volume of 8433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.11.

The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.