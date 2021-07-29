Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Wingstop stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.91. 8,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

