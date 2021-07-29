WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 51.6% in July

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 5,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,511. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,934,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,420,000 after buying an additional 872,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 161,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,724,000 after buying an additional 402,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 96,128 shares during the period.

