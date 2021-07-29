Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 5,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,803.73 ($62.76).

LON WIZZ traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,008 ($65.43). The stock had a trading volume of 272,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,704.03. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

