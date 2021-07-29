Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded by HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.