Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,803.73 ($62.76).

LON WIZZ traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,008 ($65.43). 272,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,704.03. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

