Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. Woodward reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Woodward stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

