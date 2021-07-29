Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRDLY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

