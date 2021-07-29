Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRDLY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.