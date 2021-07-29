Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 60.1% in July

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

