XinFin Network (XDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $973.68 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $973.68 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.32 or 0.00876663 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,683,843,217 coins and its circulating supply is 12,283,843,217 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

