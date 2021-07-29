XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.68). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.52 million, a P/E ratio of 178.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

