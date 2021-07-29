Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YELP stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.05 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

