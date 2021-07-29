YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,602.50

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $243,602.50 and approximately $31,632.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 954,189 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.