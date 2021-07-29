Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Z has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

