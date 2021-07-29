Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report sales of $63.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 48,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,469. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

