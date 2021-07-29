Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

