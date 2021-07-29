Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.21 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.66 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 275,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.88. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

