Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $10.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LUNG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 110,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

