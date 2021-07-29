Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $316.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.