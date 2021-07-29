Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $322.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $319.06 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

DRVN stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 76.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

