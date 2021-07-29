Zacks: Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post sales of $418.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.92 million and the highest is $421.95 million. Plantronics reported sales of $355.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of POLY stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,676. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

