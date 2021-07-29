Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,807. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

