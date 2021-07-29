Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $716.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

