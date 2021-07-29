Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

LOGI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,618. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.38. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

