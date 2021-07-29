Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

OSIS opened at $99.41 on Monday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

