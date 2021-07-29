Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.82 million to $20.34 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.52 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

