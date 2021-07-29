Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,330. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 864,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

