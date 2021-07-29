Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $424,404 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

