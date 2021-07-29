Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $413.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $277.83 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

