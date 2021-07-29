Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,789. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

