Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) to Hold

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Equities analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

