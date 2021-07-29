Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Sell

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

