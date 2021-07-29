Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Hold

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221,980. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

