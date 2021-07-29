Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Hold

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

NASDAQ LABP opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $463.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

