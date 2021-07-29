Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.