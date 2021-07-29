Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Sell

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

