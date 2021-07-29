Zacks Investment Research Lowers Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) to Sell

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

